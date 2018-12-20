Michelle Obama Just Wore Thigh-High Glitter Boots and We're Shaking

Michelle Obama is putting all our boots to shame!

The former first lady rocked skintight, thigh-high gold glitter boots at an event for her new book, Becoming, in New York City on Wednesday night. Mrs. Obama paired the show-stopping footwear under a silky yellow shirtdress, which boasted a high slit that showed off the statement shoes.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The discussion was moderated by none other than style icon, Sarah Jessica Parker, who also looked festive for the holiday season in an Iorane sequin purple dress and holographic pumps. We have a feeling Parker's Sex and the City character would have screamed in delight over Obama's daring ensemble.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her glitzy Balenciaga boots come with a hefty price tag of $3900, but hey, all in the name of fashion, right?

Obama has been serving stylish looks since her days as FLOTUS, and we're glad she's back serving one major look after another while on her book tour.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

