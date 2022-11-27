Michelle Obama Says Barack is 'Home' In Special Message About Marriage

Michelle Obama is sending some serious love to her husband, Barack. In a special message shared to Instagram over the weekend, the former FLOTUS, opened up about her marriage, calling Barack and her family her "home."

"As an adult, I’ve lived in a number of places, but as far as I’m concerned, I’ve only ever had one real home. My home is my family. My home is Barack," Michelle wrote. "But here’s the thing—our marriage has never been perfectly 50-50. One of us is always needing more or giving more. We have to be willing to listen to each other, honestly and without defensiveness. Only then, can we evolve together."

Sharing some of her own advice about marriage, Michelle stressed compromise as the key to making it through "long stretches of discord and discomfort" in a relationship.

"Over the years, a lot of young people have asked me about marriage. And my response usually goes something like this: You have to prepare yourself for long stretches of discord and discomfort. You have to learn how to make real compromises in the way you’ve lived as an individual. Glamorizing a relationship while you’re dating will lead you straight to difficulty once you’re married. You can’t paper over problems when you’re living with someone day in and day out," she explained. "So you’ve got to ask yourself: What are you trying to get out of this relationship? Have you truly thought it through? Do you want a wedding or do you want a lifelong partnership? Those are two very different things. Together, you are answering the question: Who are we and who do we want to be?"

She then called on her fans and followers for their advice on marriage and relationships, signing off with a hashtag for her recently released memoir, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Along with the candid post about love and marriage, Michelle shared a series of black-and-white photo booth pics of her and the former president. The sweet shots saw the pair embrace as they posed for the camera, sharing the loved-up and lighthearted side of their relationship that fans of the couple love to see.

The couple have never shied away from talking about their marriage or expressing their love for each other, as evidenced last month as Michelle and Barack celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a set of thoughtful social media posts, both husband and wife paid tribute to each other as they marked the major milestone in their marriage.

“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.

Barack simply took to the comments under his wife’s post with a red heart emoji.

For his part, Barack shared a sweet photo of he and Michelle cozied up on the same beach, the same heart and throwback picture from their wedding day.

"Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart," the A Promised Land author wrote.

Michelle reacted with the red heart and kissing face emojis.

For more on the pair, check out the video below.

