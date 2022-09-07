Barack and Michelle Obama Return to White House for Their Portraits Unveiling
Michelle Obama Reveals What Family Dinners Are Like With Barack …
Jacob Elordi Wanted to Quit Acting After 'The Kissing Booth' Fame
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Kevin Federline Says Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie ‘Saved’ H…
‘Selling the O.C.': Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Shares How She…
Kim Kardashian Relaxes in Idaho Following Pete Davidson Split
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Ugliest House in America’ With Retta (E…
'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast Learns How to Fly Aircrafts (Exclusive)
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Secretly Welcomes First Child!
'90 Day Fiancé': Shaeeda and Bilal Give Pregnancy Journey Update…
'Superbad' Turns 15! Seth Rogen on McLovin and Teen Comedy's Rea…
Anne Heche In Her Own Words: Why She Wrote 'Call Me Crazy' (Flas…
A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting | ET…
Harry Jowsey Explains His Decision to Get Sober (Exclusive)
Anne Heche Dead at 53 | The Download
Anne Heche Dead at 53: Ex Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out
Snoop Dogg Shows Off Fitness Training Skills for New Movie ‘Day …
'90 Day Fiancé’: Shaeeda and Bilal’s Ex-Wife Face Off at Tell-Al…
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 Jet Incident: Biggest Bombsh…
Barack and Michelle Obama have returned to the White House for a very special reason. On Wednesday, the former president and former first lady unveiled their official White House portraits in the East Room.
Robert McCurdy painted the portrait of Barack, who is seen standing tall while wearing a black suit, a gray tie and an American flag pin. "What I love about Robert's work is that he paints people exactly the way they are, for better or worse," Barack quipped at the unveiling. "You'll note that he refused to hide any of my gray hairs, refused my request to make my ears smaller. He also talked me out of wearing a tan suit."
As for Michelle's portrait, hers was painted by Sharon Sprung. The artwork shows the former first lady seated on a sofa in the Red Room while wearing a bright blue dress with an off-the-shoulder sleeve.
Barack was clearly a fan of his wife's portrait, telling the crowd, "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence -- and the fact that she's fine."
In all seriousness, Barack took note of the importance of the portraits. "When future generations walk these halls and look up at these portraits, I hope that they get a better, honest sense of who Michelle and I were," he said. "And I hope that they leave with a deeper understanding that if we could make it here, maybe they can too."
Michelle also noted, "Traditions like this matter, not just for those of us who hold these positions, but for everyone participating in and watching our democracy."
She added, "What we are seeing is a reminder that there is a place for everyone in this country. Because as Barack said, if the two of us can end up on the walls of the most famous address in the world, then … it is so important for every young kid who is doubting themselves to believe that they can too. That is what this country is about. It’s not about blood or pedigree or wealth."
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden happily welcomed their friends back to the White House, as the White House Historical Association presented them with the portraits. During the ceremony, the commander-in-chief called Barack "one of the most consequential presidents in history."
The ceremony marked the first time the Obamas were together at the White House since 2017.
RELATED CONTENT:
Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Birthday Message for 'Honey' Barack Obama
Barack Obama Reveals His Summer 2022 Playlist
Michelle Obama to Publish New Book 'The Light We Carry' This Fall
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Daughter Malia's 24th Birthday
Related Gallery