Michelle Obama Shares Sweet Message for 'Honey' Barack Obama on His 61st Birthday
Michelle Obama's birthday message for Barack Obama was truly sweet as honey. The former first lady shared a tribute to her longtime husband on Thursday, commemorating his 61st birthday.
"Happy birthday to my honey!" she wrote. "Life with you just keeps getting better every year."
The mother of two added, "You always make me proud. I love you."
Michelle's tribute also featured a throwback photo of the 44th president of the United States outside and looking away from the camera.
The couple, who will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in October, tend to share touching tributes to each other and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, on special occasions, including birthdays and milestones.
Back in January, Barack referred to Michelle as "my love, my partner, my best friend" while celebrating her 58th birthday. And while their milestone anniversary is still a few months away, every year seems to be just as special for the pair.
As Barack wrote to her last October, "I can’t imagine life without you."
