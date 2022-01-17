Barack Obama Shares Sweet Photo in Honor of Wife Michelle's 58th Birthday
Barack Obama is showing his wife some seriously sweet birthday love.
The former president took to Instagram to share a photo of him planting a kiss on Michelle Obama's cheek in honor of her special day.
"Happy birthday, Michelle," Barack captioned the cute pic of the pair during a beachside vacation. "My love, my partner, my best friend..."
Michelle also took some time to celebrate her big day, sharing her own tribute to herself as she thanked those who sent her messages, social media posts and emails to wish her a happy birthday.
"Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me," Michelle wrote alongside a video of her dancing to Stevie Wonder's "Happy Birthday" in front of her big, birthday cake. "I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store. 💕"
The birthday snaps come just weeks after the former FLOTUS rang 2022 in with "her boo."
"Happy New Year from me and my boo! 🎉🥳 Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health," Michelle captioned the pic.
In the photo, Michelle wraps her arms around her husband while they pose for the camera and show off their festive 2022 glasses. The Becoming author and Barack also rocked matching black ensembles for the occasion.
“Goals,” Leslie Jones commented. “Happy New Year,” Rita Wilson wrote. Barack opted to take his 2022 message to Twitter - - instead of Instagram.
"I’m hopeful about 2022. This year will undoubtedly have its challenges, just like 2021 did. But we’ve made it this far—and I still believe we can build a brighter future together. Happy New Year,” he tweeted the same day.
For more on the couple, check out the video below.
