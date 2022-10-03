Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Photo Tributes
Love is in the air for Barack and Michelle Obama! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS celebrated 30 years of marriage with sweet social media posts.
“Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.
Barack simply took to the comments under his wife’s post with a red heart emoji.
On his personal Instagram, the former president shared a sweet photo of him and Michelle cozied on the same beach, the same heart and throwback picture from their wedding day.
“Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart,” the A Promised Land author wrote.
In the comments, Michelle reacted with the red heart and kissing face emojis.
Barack, 61, and Michelle, 58, tied the knot in 1992. They share two daughters -- Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.
The couple is never shy when it comes to sharing their love for each other on social media. Last month, Barak got flirty with his wife after the unveiling of their portraits at the White House.
During the ceremony, Barack celebrated artist Sharon Sprung for getting his wife’s portrait just right.
"I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle," he said. "Her grace, her intelligence -- and the fact that she's fine."
