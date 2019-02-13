Moms are always keeping us humble!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made the crowd go wild during her surprise appearance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night, but not everyone was impressed.

Michelle took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a funny text exchange between herself and her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, following her GRAMMY appearance.

"When your mom doesn’t think you’re a ‘real’ celebrity…. Tonight in Phoenix, I shared this text thread from my mom from #Grammys night, and I just had to share it with all of you. #TextsFromMom,” the former first lady captioned the screenshot.

The text chain starts with Marian writing, “I guess you were a hit at the Grammys,” with a smiling emoji.

Michelle calls the text “so typically you” and asks her mother if she watched the show.

“I saw it because Gracie called me. Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done,” Marian asks.

Michelle ended the conversation by telling her mom, “And I Am A real star… by the way…” to which Marian simply replied, “Yeah.”

Of course, Michelle was one of the biggest stars of the night, taking the stage during Alicia Keys’ opening monologue alongside Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Jada Pinkett Smith to talk about the impact music has made on her life.

