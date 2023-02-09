Michelle Rodriguez has an update on one of the Fast family's new members. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Rodriguez at the Fast X trailer release party where she teased Jason Momoa's role in the franchise.

"Oh, hell yeah," Rodriguez said of Momoa's villain role in the film. "He's a playful one, that one. He can be malicious, but he can be playful. So, it's really exciting to watch. It's like a new, fresh energy."

"There's something charming about him," she continued. "He does everything with a smirk, and there's something really cute about that."

"Maybe it's just that he's hot," Rodriguez quipped. "Maybe I'm just thrown off because he's so hot."



Momoa isn't the only new face hitting the franchise. Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson are starring in Fast X as well, with Charlize Theron and John Cena returning for the saga's final two-part film.

"How many Oscar winners do we have? 4 -- 4 for Christ's sake! You got Brie, you got Charlize, you got Rita, and of course, I mean the goddess," Rodriguez gushed. "I mean have you ever seen -- I'm not going to mention that movie but like, Helen Mirren is -- [I] just love her."

In addition to the newcomers, Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Scott Eastwood will reprise their respective roles in the film.

As for what fans can expect from Fast X, Rodriguez described the final film in three words: "legacy, family affair."

The latest installment takes the family around the globe from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will re-emerge, old foes will rear their ugly head, history will be re-written and the Fast family will be tested like never before.

The official trailer for Fast X drops Feb. 10, with the film roaring into theaters May 19.

