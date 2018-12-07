Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson have broken up.

The couple has ended their engagement for a second time, Williams revealed on her Instagram Story early Friday morning, the same day she released her new single, "Fearless." In the since-deleted post, Williams called herself single, but implied that the two have split on good terms.

"I still remain fearless," she wrote in white text over a black background. "I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS."

Williams, who revealed on Instagram in July that she had sought help for depression, shared in October that she had secretly called off her engagement to Johnson before checking into a mental health facility. However, the pair, who got engaged in March after about a year of dating, later rekindled their romance.

Their unscripted reality series, Chad Loves Michelle, premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network last month, and followed them through premarital counseling and managing Williams' mental health battles.

