First Look at Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams' New Reality Series

On Thursday, the network revealed more details about the singer's previously announced reality show with her fiance, Chad Johnson. Titled Chad Loves Michelle, the unscripted series -- which will premiere Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN -- will feature "an honest inside look at the path to marriage" between the Destiny's Child member and sports chaplain, the press release reveals.

According to the press release, the series will follow the couple as they transition from their long-distance relationship to life together in Los Angeles, California -- as well as their promise not to have sex before the wedding night.

"Having been together for a year and never in the same city for more than seven days, the newly engaged couple is turning to intensive pre-marital counseling to help prepare them for life together as husband and wife," the release says. "Both are relocating to Los Angeles from different cities in the months leading up to their wedding, but not to the same bedroom. Guided by their faith and unwavering values, the couple has vowed to consummate the relationship only after they are wed. "

The series, which features the couple as executive producers, will also cover Williams' "high-profile battle with mental health issues." Williams first discussed her struggles in October 2017 during an appearance on The Talk, where she revealed that she was depressed and suicidal during the height of Destiny's Child's fame.

In July of this year, Williams revealed that she was seeking help "from a great team of healthcare professionals." Just weeks after that announcement, Williams shared an update on her journey.

“Sitting here reflecting on the past two weeks. I had no plans of what I was going through being public BUT now that it is I have a made an even BIGGER commitment to the mental health awareness area,” she wrote in part on Instagram. “So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out! You have to do the work even when you’re tired and feel the heaviness. Take one step at a time!”

