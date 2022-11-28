Michelle Williams dazzled during her entrance at the New York City Gotham Awards on Monday evening, telling ET that her home life is very "happy" after the birth of her third child.

"It's a busy house, but it's a happy one," Williams told ET's Rachel Smith.

The 42-year-old actress confirmed the arrival of her newborn baby earlier this month after she was photographed on a walk with the little one and her 2-year-old son, Hart. Williams shares both children with her husband, Tony-winning director Thomas Kail. She also has a third child, 16-year-old Matilda, whose father is the late Heath Ledger.

Williams confirmed in May that she and 44-year-old Kail were expecting their second child together.

The same month she broke the news that she was expecting, Williams debuted her baby bump at the premiere of her film, Showing Up, at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

"It’s totally joyous," Williams told Variety at the time, while talking about her third pregnancy. "As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you."

"It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time," she added. "That good fortune is not lost on me or my family."

After the baby's arrival, she told ET she was especially looking forward to the upcoming holiday season with the new baby. "I really am [excited], I'm already singing Christmas songs," she said. "I just bought an advent calendar, I'm so excited."

Williams received one of two Performer Tributes at the Gotham Awards on Monday -- Adam Sandler received the second -- an honor that she told ET was "very sweet."

"This is where I live," she said, "New York City is where I've chosen to make my home, so it's really meaningful to receive this here."

The Gotham Awards may be only the tip of Williams' awards season iceberg. She's currently making headlines for her performance in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical blockbuster, The Fablemans.

Williams plays, Mitzi, the young protagonist's mother, who is the one who first encourages him to pursue his passion for filmmaking.

"I keep sending her pictures of my mom," Spielberg told ET last week -- the mother-son connection is the emotional center of the film.

"We all had such an amazing time filming," Williams said of the movie. "We loved each other, it's like a family."

"Steven had opened his heart to us, and then we opened our hearts to him," Williams told ET last week.

