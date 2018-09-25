Michelle Williams seems to be taken with newlywed life!

The 38-year-old actress was spotted in upstate New York over the weekend, where she was walking hand in hand with her new husband, Phil Elverum. In between their picturesque stroll -- during which Elverum kissed Williams' hand -- the couple was seen antique shopping.

The pair, who secretly tied the knot back in July, kept it casual -- and coordinating! -- for their day out and about. Elverum, a musician, sported a light orange, holey T-shirt, dark pants and light flip-flops, while his bride opted for a long sleeve blue shirt worn under tan overalls. The I Feel Pretty actress finished off her look with sunglasses, black clogs and a straw bag.

Speaking to Vanity Fair over the summer, Williams described her relationship as "very sacred and very special."

"Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole," she said at the time, additionally revealing that he moved from Washington to Brooklyn, New York to live with her. "I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

Williams was previously in a relationship with Heath Ledger, who died in 2008 following a drug overdose. The pair shared a now 12-year-old daughter, Matilda. Meanwhile, this marks 40-year-old Elverum's second marriage. The musician was previously married to Genevieve Castree, who died in 2016. The two shared a now 3-year-old daughter, Agathe.

Though her relationship with Ledger was clearly special -- Williams revealed that she tells her daughter, "Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes." -- the actress couldn't be more pleased to have found a partner again.

"I never gave up on love," Williams told Vanity Fair.

