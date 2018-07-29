Heath Ledger's Father Reacts to Michelle Williams' Secret Marriage to Musician Phil Elverum

Heath Ledger's father has weighed in on Michelle Williams's secret wedding to musician Phil Elverum.

Ledger's father, Kim Ledger, has stayed close with Williams since Heath's death, according to a short interview published by the Sydney Morning Herald Sunday. Ledger told the paper that he was happy for Williams and Elverum, though he did not attend the wedding.

"We are terribly happy, it is great," he told the paper, adding, "She's very private and I don't really like to make too many comments about her, but we are very happy [for her]."

Williams, 37, began dating Ledger in 2004 during the filming of Brokeback Mountain and the two went on to have a child together, Matilda, 12. The pair broke up in 2007, just one year before Ledger tragically died of a prescription drug overdose.

Williams married Elverum earlier this month at an intimate wedding in the Adirondacks, surrounded by just a handful of friends. Elverum is a longtime musician currently writing and performing in his musical project, Mount Eerie. The musician has experienced major loss in his own life in recent years, losing his first wife, musician and artist Geneviève Castrée, to pancreatic cancer in 2016, following the birth of their first and only child.

Kim Ledger told the Herald that he has not yet met Elverum, but would do so soon.

Williams has been shy about discussing her relationships, but recently opened up to Vanity Fair about the secret wedding and her relationship to Elverum. She said

"Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole," she told the magazine. "I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free."

For more on Williams and her daughter, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Williams Shares the Touching Thing She Tells Her Daughter Matilda About Heath Ledger

Michelle Williams Returning to TV in First Lead Role Since 'Dawson's Creek'

Michelle Williams Sends Busy Philipps Hilarious Post-Surgery Gift -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery