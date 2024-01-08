The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies will meet in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game today. After two incredible New Year's Day games, it all comes down to a top-tier matchup between two undefeated college football programs.

The Huskies and Wolverine go head-to-head at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, where the championship game is taking place for the first time ever. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, including all the best livestream options.

When is the Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies game?

The Washington Huskies take on the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Huskies-Wolverines game will air on ESPN. You can also watch the CFP on the streaming platforms listed below.

How to Watch the Michigan vs. Washington Game Without Cable

If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to livestream the college football championship game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the game if you aren't home on Monday.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for watching the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night. The budget-friendly plan costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 for the year.

You can also stream the 2024 CFP National Championship Game with Hulu + Live TV. The all-in-one streaming service allows you to watch live TV from over 90 top channels including sports and news. Now bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV also comes with unlimited DVR.

How to Watch the Michigan vs. Washington Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN to watch the Michigan vs. Washington game along with more than 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels. FuboTV starts at $74.99 per month, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

