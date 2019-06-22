Mick Jagger Returns to the Stage Following Heart Procedure

Mick Jagger is back and ready to rock!

The Rolling Stones frontman returned to the stage on Friday night in Chicago, Illinois, as the band resumed the North American leg of their No Filter tour. The 75-year-old singer underwent a heart valve procedure in April, which forced the band to postpone some dates on the tour.

"I'm so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this," Jagger said at the time. "I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

Video from Friday's concert shows Jagger back in form, running on stage and breaking out his iconic dance moves as the band performed some of their biggest hits for the crowd.

#MickJagger singing his first song at his first major concert - here in #Chicago - sprinting out into the crowd. The #RollingStones’ frontman is showing no signs off illness that delayed the start of the tour earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/gniRlo1M9E — Michael Tarm (@mtarm) June 22, 2019

In an interview earlier this month, Jagger said he was on the mend following his recent health struggles. "I'm feeling pretty good," he told Toronto radio station Q107.1. "Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks … This morning [I did] a bit of gym. Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band."

However, Jagger did admit that he has slowed down when it comes to touring in recent years.

"I don’t do it all the time, [like] 12 months a year," he noted. "When you’re young, that’s what you do. [Today, I] spend three or four months on the road in a year and that seems to be quite a good balance."

The Rolling Stones have another show of the No Filter tour in Chicago on June 25. After 14 more stops, the tour will end in Miami, Florida, on Aug. 31.

Jagger's rep told ET in April that the singer had "successfully undergone treatment," and was "doing very well." The rep added that he was "expected to make a full recovery."

Last month, the legendary rocker further assured fans that he was back to his old self when he shared an Instagram video showing off his signature dance moves post-surgery.

