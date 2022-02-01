Mickey Guyton to Perform National Anthem at 2022 Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show: Get a First Look!
Countdown to Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals vs. L.A. Rams
Janet Jackson Addresses Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy…
'Promised Land': Get Your First Look at ABC's Latinx Family Dram…
Janet Jackson Documentary: How Super Bowl Wardrobe Mishap & Mich…
Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliott Are a 'Perfect Pairing' i…
Janet Jackson Reveals She Asked Justin Timberlake to Keep Quiet …
’Selling the Hamptons’: A Look Inside the Show’s Luxury Homes (E…
Watch Shawn Mendes Fall While Trying to Get a Shirtless Photo
Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With A$AP Rocky
Jennifer Hudson on Her Potential Move Into a Talk Show and PSIFA…
Remembering Betty White: 'The Golden Girls' Glory Days and a Loo…
'Euphoria' Cast on Their Close Bond Amid a 'Chaotic' Season 2 (E…
‘Darcey & Stacey’: Darcey and Stacey Dish on Season 3 and Darcey…
Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…
'90 Day Fiancé': Loren and Alexei on Their New Spinoff and Son A…
How Lady Gaga Is Approaching New Projects After 'House of Gucci'…
Oliver Hudson Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘The Cleaning Lady…
'Wipeout' Contestants Fight Their Way Through Obstacle Course to…
Mickey Guyton is following in the footsteps of many musical greats. The 38-year-old country star will be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.
Guyton shared the news on social media Tuesday morning, writing, "👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing… So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports."
She also shared a video of herself finding out the news and dancing around the room, exclaiming, "Oh my god, what is my life right now? I need to do, like, a praise dance or something."
Guyton got lots of love from her fellow country stars in the comments. Jennifer Nettles wrote, "Go go go!!!!! So happy for you Mama!"
LeAnn Rimes commented, "So freaking proud of YOU ❤️."
Maren Morris wrote, "Yassssssss! Congratulations, Mickey!"
Musicians who have previously performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl include Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Garth Brooks, Demi Lovato, Cher, and Carrie Underwood. Last year, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed the "Star Spangled Banner" at the big game in Tampa, Florida.
In addition to Guyton's performance, singer Jhené Aiko is slated to sing "America the Beautiful." And on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), acclaimed actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the National Anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language. Also, gospel group Mary Mary will be accompanied by the Los Angeles Philharmonic's Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) to perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
As for the pregame festivities, Zedd will act as the official pregame DJ during player warmups.
The 2022 Super Bowl will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams. As for the Pepsi Halftime Show, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will be performing.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More
The Best TV Deals to Get Ready for the Super Bowl
Mary J. Blige on Why the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Will Be 'Major'