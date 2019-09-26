Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is enjoying life as a free man.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet photo from his romantic night out with his wife, Lauren. Their meal at The Butcher's Block in New Jersey marked their first date night since Mike was released from prison on Sept. 12. He had served an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

"First Date Night out with my wife 🥩@lauren_sorrentino @thebutchersblock_dambrisi," he captioned a photo of himself holding up a big steak as he and Lauren prepared to make what looked like a tasty meal.

"That’s a fine piece of meat 🥩 right there 🤤 thank you @thebutchersblock_dambrisi for a delicious and private date night! We will be back very soon! 🖤," Lauren wrote alongside the same pic on her Instagram.

While the pair opted for steak on Thursday, Mike celebrated his first night out of prison with pizza. In an exclusive interview with ET, Mike revealed his first moments as a free man were exactly what he had been "dreaming" of.

"First and foremost, I wanted to spend some time with my beautiful wife. I wanted to have a naked pizza party," he shares. "We had some unbelievable sex."

"That was the first night, what we did," Lauren confirmed. "We did about six different pies. Vodka sauce pie, which is my favorite, regular Margherita, sausage, peppers and onions he wanted, plain."



"With a side of fried shrimp," Sorrentino added. "And a side of chicken fingers, french fries and diet sodas."

After their big meal, Mike was ready to get back to work. "But first start with the basics, which is fitness, family, fun and don't forget the finances, 'cause you don't want to end up back in prison," he noted.

