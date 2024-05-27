Mike Tyson is doing well after suffering a brief medical emergency mid-flight on Sunday.

In a statement, per the 57-year-old boxer's rep, Tyson's medical incident stemmed from an ulcer flare up.

"Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great," the rep tells ET. "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Tyson's rep clarified information that he flight was delayed due to his emergency.

"However, it’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay," the rep added. "This two hour delay was due to air conditioning issue on the aircraft."

Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency on flight from Miami to Los Angeles. - Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

According to In Touch, who was the first to report the news, the former heavyweight champion became ill on a flight from Miami, Florida to Los Angeles, California. Approximately 30 minutes before landing, the outlet reports that passengers got a message asking if there were medical professionals onboard the plane. After arriving at LAX, paramedics helped the decorated athlete.

Tyson is scheduled to get back in the ring in July for a heavyweight flight against social media star-turned boxer, Jake Paul. The event is scheduled to be held July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Earlier this month, ET spoke to Tyson during a press conference who said he doesn't see Paul as a "formidable opponent."

Mike Tyson will return to the ring to fight Jake Paul in July. - Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix

When asked if he considers the 27-year-old a threat, Tyson didn't hold back.

"Anybody [is a] threat [when] there's two men in the ring, everybody's a threat," Tyson said.

Tyson -- who will mark his return to the ring after 19 years -- also revealed what he told Paul ahead of the match.

"I don't think so, but we'll see," he stated when asked if he thinks Paul will pose a challenge. "I gave him his warning: Fight like your life depends on it because it does. [But] I'm not concerned about anything. If I was concerned, I wouldn't be here talking to you."

Tyson hasn't boxed publicly since his 2020 exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. ended in a draw.

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson heavyweight bout will be streamed globally by Netflix from an exhibition boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 20.

