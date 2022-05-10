Mike Tyson Will Not Be Charged in Plane Altercation
Mike Tyson will not face charges stemming from an incident on a plane caught on video.
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office tells ET that is has decided not to file any charges against the former heavyweight champion of the world "based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation." Those circumstances include "the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case."
This all stemmed from an April 20 incident after Tyson boarded a JetBlue flight in San Francisco bound for Florida. TMZ posted two videos of the alleged incident, which purportedly showed Tyson physically confronting a passenger shortly after boarding the plane.
The outlet reported that, initially, Tyson took a selfie with the person sitting behind him but the man in question was overly excited and things allegedly took a turn for the worse when the boxing legend got fed up, leading to the physical confrontation.
Tyson's reps told ET at the time, "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat."
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Dept. told ET, officers assigned to its airport bureau were dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane. The spokesperson said that when authorities arrived, officers detained two subjects that were believed to be involved in the incident.
One subject was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. That subject, the spokesperson said, provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the investigation. Both subjects were released pending further investigation. Authorities did not release the name of the two subjects detained.
The SFPD said it was aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video was forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The D.A.'s Office tells ET it reviewed the police reports and videos, but it now considers this case closed.
