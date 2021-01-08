The two champions of 2020 are hanging out! Rebel Wilson and Mike Tysonboth got in shape last year, and on Thursday the stars snapped a photo together.

The 40-year-old Australian actress posted a photo with the 54-year-old boxing legend to her Instagram account. In the shot, Wilson is rocking black loafers with a pirate symbol embroidered on them, black pants and a yellow sweater. Tyson is sporting jeans and a leather jacket. Wilson shared a second shot with the athlete to her Instagram Stories.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story

Back in November, Tyson took off his shirt during a live Good Morning America interview to show off his 100-pound weight loss.

He shared that he'd become a vegan and started working out on the treadmill for up to two hours at a time.

For her part, Wilson shed more than 60 pounds last year during her Year of Health. She previously shared that she kept her diet to under 1,500 calories a day and worked out "like a beast."

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story

In addition to posing with Tyson, the comedian and actress also posted a slow motion TikTok video of herself in hot pink workout leggings and a crop top twirling a towel around her fit frame to the tune of Ariana Grande's "Positions." She also posed in the pink lighting in front of a punching bag, writing, "Coming soon."

