Turns out not everyone is putting on the quarantine 15. Some stars are taking advantage of their time in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic to get in shape and transform their bodies into healthy temples.

The extended time away from events and socializing has given several stars including Kelly Osbourne, Rebel Wilson, Tiffany Haddish and Steve Kazee time to focus on their health journeys.

Wilson recently achieved her weight goal of 165 pounds amid her self-proclaimed "Year of Health," dropping more than 60 pounds thanks to a holistic approach to diet and exercise. Other stars like Haddish and Kazee have focused on muscle tone and getting back in shape.

Here are the biggest quarantine transformations of 2020:

Rebel Wilson

Before quarantine began, the 40-year-old Australian actress announced that 2020 was going to be her "Year of Health" in January. She's kept her promise, working out and eating right. In May, she revealed that her goal weight was 165 pounds and in late November announced that she had achieved her goal and shed more than 60 pounds.

To achieve this goal, Wilson shared that she works out six days a week and keeps her diet under 1,500 calories a day.

"If I want to lose weight in that week, I have to stay under 1,500 each day," she said on Instagram Live. "Now I'm going into more of a maintenance phase so it might be more like 2,000, 2,500 because I do workout like a beast, so I can eat a bit more now that I've hit my goal weight."

Kelly Osbourne

The 36-year-old TV personality and daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne revealed on Instagram that she's dropped 85 pounds.

"I guess what I'm doing is intermittent fasting if you really think about it. I get up, I have coffee and then I juice until nighttime. And then I have, like, one meal and then I go to bed," she told ET of her regimen back in March.

"I have so much energy, it's crazy," Osbourne continued. "I feel like I'm bouncing off the walls. My body's like, 'How is it you get in quarantine and you're, like, suddenly, like, becoming, like, a fitness guru, and have more energy and are happier than you were before quarantine?' I don't know, it's the weirdest thing."

Osbourne later admitted to undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, discussing the procedure on The Talk.

"I did one year of therapy before I committed to doing the surgery I did, which was the gastric sleeve," she explained. "I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say it's not a quick fix, it's not a quick fix. You have to eat right, you have to work out, you have to do everything that you would normally do. It's just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person you were always born to be."

Emily Simpson

The 44-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star first showcased her 30-pound weight loss in November after putting on weight "in front of millions of people on a reality TV show." And the Bravo star has kept up the hard work. "I used to think you had to starve yourself and workout hours a day to see actual results," she wrote on a before-and-after workout post. "When I changed my mindset, that’s when the results came and they are STILL COMING!"

Ross Mathews

The TV host revealed that he had dropped 50 pounds since June, "when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died." He added that his current weight is 70 pounds down from his all-time highest, but did note that he will "always be a work in progress."

Marissa Jaret Winokur

In September, the Hairspray star shared that she had dropped 50 pounds in six months after she learned she was at a "high risk" for having a serious case of COVID-19. "I thought, Covid isn’t over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose to fight!" she wrote at the time. "Forget how amazing this dress looks I haven’t had asthma in months. My anxiety is at an all time high, because you know the country is such a mess. The hour or two a day I focus on working out my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head, but try to help our situation."

Tiffany Haddish

The 41-year-old comedian and actress has spent her quarantine focusing on her health. In early December, she shared with People that she's shed 40 pounds after exercising every single day.

“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” she told the magazine. “I've been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything. And I try to dance every day for like five to 10 minutes. I think that's really important, too: Make it fun!”

Mike Tyson

As he prepared to get back in the ring, the 54-year-old famed boxer showed off his 100-pound weight loss during a Good Morning America interview in late November.

"I became a vegan. My wife told me to get on a treadmill. I went from 15 minutes on the treadmill and ended at two hours," he said of his weight loss routine.

Ayesha Curry

The 31-year-old cookbook author revealed that she had shed 35 pounds after stepping up her fitness game in quarantine.

"Get yourself some simple equipment, such as two and three-pound weights; resistance bands; a good, cushy mat; and a bench or chair," Steph Curry's wife advised when talking to Yahoo Canada Lifestyle. "I'm very into body weight, so I don't need much, equipment-wise."

When it comes to diet, Curry said that it's all about portions for her.

"I'm really into portion control over any kind of diet, and try to stick to nourishing, delicious food in moderation," she shared. "I keep track of the food I’m putting into my body through the Fitbit app on my phone, and the calories toward my daily goal are at a glance on my watch."

Peter Facinelli

The 47-year-old Twilight actor lost 30 pounds and was loving his new look so much that he showed it off in a sexy shirtless underwear pic to help promote Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

"Everything's kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself," Facinelli told People. "So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could."

He also shared that he's now in "better shape than I've ever been," and attributes his success to eliminating sugar and refraining from ordering takeout.

Action Bronson

The 37-year-old rapper and chef has dropped 127 pounds in quarantine. He's been sharing his intense fitness routine on Instagram. In November, Bronson revealed that he now weighs 248 pounds after starting out at 375 pounds. He also took to the gym on Thanksgiving morning, declaring, "No days off!"

He also started eating healthier, recently appearing in the Hot Ones challenge and being the first star to use grilled chicken.

Art Smith

The 60-year-old chef to the stars and cookbook author started getting in shape before quarantine began and used his success to host the Instagram Live show Healthy Comfort Cooking to encourage healthier eating from his fans. While in quarantine, Smith shed 70 pounds with the help of rugby player Lucas Cancelier.

"If you want to enjoy eating, you have to enjoy train(ing). You train 30 minutes in your house and you can enjoy it. You make it normal," Cancelier told Today. "A lot of people are scared about starting to exercise, so I'm trying to teach simple exercise(s). I do three or four workouts, each one is four to six minutes. If you don't finish one, no problem. And when you finish one, you can do the next one!"

Tia Mowry

The proud mom recently revealed that she has dropped 68 pounds since welcoming her second child two years ago.

"I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time," the 42-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. ❤️"

Steve Kazee

After becoming a first-time dad, the 45-year-old Broadway star and fiancé of Jenna Dewan decided to get in shape for the sake of his infant son, Callum. He dropped 18 pounds after recently weighing 227 pounds.

"I knew something had to be done," the actor wrote on Instagram, admitting that he's struggled with body image for most of his life. "Having my son has really put the focus on being the healthiest version of myself for now and for the future. For the first time I have made wholesale changes to my life. Gone are processed foods and sugars, unhealthy fats and carbs, and blood sugar spiking desserts. I have focused myself on a workout regimen and meal plan that suits me and keeps me energized for workouts and I was lucky to find @fightcamp and @swensonboxing in this pandemic to help me achieve these goals."

For more celebrity quarantine transformations, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rebel Wilson Reveals How Many Calories She Eats in a Day After Losing More Than 60 Pounds This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kelly Osbourne Rejects Guys Who Wouldn't Date Her Pre-Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson Shares Her Daily Caloric Intake After Losing 60 Pounds

Mike Tyson Rips Off His Shirt on Live TV to Show He's Lost 100 Pounds

Related Gallery