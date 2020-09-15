Marissa Jaret Winokur has been making her health a priority. The actress revealed on Instagram on Monday that she's lost almost 50 pounds in six months. She was inspired to get healthy after she "checked off all the boxes" for being high risk for COVID-19.

"If you have been following my story’s you know how hard I have been working out with Keith Anthony to get healthy. Truth Covid scares me . I checked off all the boxes , I am HIGH RISK ! So I started working out at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance," she explained, alongside photos of her transformation.

Winokur -- a cervical cancer survivor -- continued, sharing that it was also helpful for her to have something to "focus on" amid quarantine.

"I was scared to post photos , it’s really one day at a time for me when it comes to food . But I thought , Covid isn’t over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose to fight!" she wrote. "Forget how amazing this dress looks 🥰 I haven’t had asthma in months. My anxiety is at an all time high , because you know the country is such a mess . The hour or two a day I focus on working out my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head , but try to help our situation."

"Now we do not know ( besides the obvious) who is more susceptible to Covid losing weight will not stop the spread !! But getting my self as strong as possible to fight it at least makes me FEEL like I am doing something . It makes me FEEL like if I can kick cancers a** I can do this too," she added.

The Hairspray star thanked her fans for "always being part of my YO-Yo journey."

"I can only say Today I feel strong. Today I feel like I can do anything," she said, encouraging fans to also work on themselves and get out and vote this November. "Dress credit 👗 repurposed from January. 📸credit - self timer on📱-makeup by vaseline hair .. duh I do that sh*t myself!! 💪🏼@keithanthonytrainer 💪🏼."

