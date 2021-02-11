Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have found creative ways to keep busy during their lengthy quarantine together. The A-list couple and their two kids -- Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4 -- have spent the last year together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kunis, 37, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night where she shared some of the unusual ways that her family has kept busy during quarantine.

"We try to give ourselves experiences. Our lives are so intertwined, our bank accounts are together, so giving each other fancy gifts is the same as paying for your own gift," Kunis said of Kutcher's recent 43rd birthday. "We just did a lot of drive-thru experiences... we've done all of them."

Kunis shared that for Kutcher's birthday they went to the ultimate drive-thru experience.

"I'm not kidding you, I took my 4-year-old and my 6-year-old and my grown-a** husband to a baby rave. It was lights everywhere, music," Kunis shared. "It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid. They give you these glasses... My kids were like, 'This is the best experience ever!' I was like, 'Oh no!'"

Calling it "one of the worst, one of the greatest things I've ever done," Kunis also shared that the family has also found unusual hobbies to do at home, like growing stalks of corn.

"COVID hit and I was like, 'No one in the house, massive lockdown!' And I was like 'OK, what do we do?' We've got kids, it was weird," she recalled. "And my husband's from Iowa and we have this patch of dirt. And we looked at it and we were like, 'We have time to plant some corn.' And he was like, 'Let's just do it.'"

Though most of her friends doubted their ability to actually grow corn in Los Angeles, Kunis shared that they were able to produce, "hundreds and hundreds of ears of corn."

"We didn't know what to do. We were giving them away," Kunis quipped of the family's extra ears of corn. "We're in a pandemic. We can't have a barbecue, we can't have people over for a pool party. We were just stuck eating corn. We had corn for breakfast, we had corn for lunch, we had corn all... my kids are now made of corn."

There was also a scary incident during the family's quarantine in which Kunis and Kutcher found a snake in their kitchen.

"I was like, 'Ahhh!' It might as well have been murder happening in front of me," Kunis quipped. "I ran away, left my children and my husband and ran in the opposite direction of the kitchen and my children and husband all ran towards the snake..."

She added that Kutcher picked up the snake with his "bare hands" and got the creature out of their house.

Kunis and Kutcher recently starred in a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial together. Prior to it airing, Kunis opened up to ET about how her family is faring in quarantine.

"Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency," Kunis told ET. "And my husband and I were super co-dependent for like eight years and in this pandemic our kids are like, 'Where are you going?' And I was like, 'The bathroom.' We haven't left each other. We're in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house…"

