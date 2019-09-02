Miles Teller Marries Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii After 6 Years of Dating

Miles Teller is a married man!

The Whiplash star and Keleigh Sperry, his girlfriend of six years, tied the knot over the weekend in Hawaii, according to multiple outlets.

The couple reportedly had their rehearsal dinner in Maui on Friday before saying "I do" on Sunday in a ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Among the guests was the bride's sister, Michelle Sperry Mear, who posted a number of videos in her Instagram Story, including a clip featuring the all the bridesmaids, which was captioned "@Keleigh_Sperry goin' to the chapel."

The next post features attendees enjoying a ride over to the reception, where internationally-renowned DJ Kygo got all of the groom and bride's guests out on the dance floor. Among the clips is one that appears to include Sperry dancing, which her sister captioned: "My baby is marrieddd."

Teller, 32, and Sperry, 26, met in 2013 at a GRAMMYs after-party and got engaged in August 2017 while on safari in South Africa. However, as the actor explained during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sperry initially was confused by his gesture. He explained that he had a guide tie up a rose to a tree with a little note attached to it.

“She thought somebody had died," he explained with a laugh. "She thought it was kind of like an In Memoriam kind of thing and I’m like, 'Oh my god,' and I’m just, like, staring, 'Like, no, just go check it out.'"

Then, while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June, Teller admitted that he intended to get married in the fall -- and that he already had his bachelor party!

"I mean, who knows, guys like, might break a bone or something, you might come back a little different," he argued of his super-early wedding festivities. "I needed to give myself enough time to, like, remember my life."

When asked where he had his bachelor party, he shared that they headed to a Caribbean island nation facing a rash of mysterious illnesses and deaths.

"We went to the Dominican Republic," he said. "Which, look, we had a great time… Beautiful country, beautiful people."

Congrats, Miles and Keleigh!

