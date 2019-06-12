Miley Cyrus has issued an apology.

After a fan posted a YouTube video titled "Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry," the 26-year-old singer took to the comments section to issue an lament over a past statement. The fan video covers Cyrus' influence and problematic comments, specifically the remarks she made in 2017 about what "pushed" her out of "the hip-hop scene a little."

Speaking of Kendrick Lamar's track, "Humble," Cyrus told Billboard at the time, "I love that because it’s not 'Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.' I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock' -- I am so not that."

Cyrus statement about hip-hop came after she released her 2013 album, Bangerz, for which she was criticized for appropriation of hip-hop culture.

"Just watched your video. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to speak up," Cyrus commented Tuesday on the YouTube video. "Being silent is not like me at all. I am aware of my platform and have always used it the best way I know how and to shine a light on injustice."

"I want to start with saying I am sorry. I own the fact that saying ... 'this pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little' was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene,'" she continued. "There are decades of inequality that I am aware of, but still have a lot [to] learn about. Silence is apart of the problem and I refuse to be quiet anymore. My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial."

"I can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused," she concluded. "Simply said; I f**ked up and I sincerely apologize. I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right. Miley"

The fan who posted the video appreciated Cyrus' response, writing, "Miley Cyrus OMG I AM DREAMING. I know your heart, that was point of my video to highlight that u on several occasions have spoken up for what is right. Thank you for hearing me out."

This isn't the first time Cyrus has addressed the comments. Shortly after the Billboard interview in 2017, Cyrus posted a statement on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

"When articles are read it isn't always considered that for hours I've spoken with a journalist about my life, where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career," she wrote at the time. "Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & a lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative .... but in this particular interview I was asked about rap)."

"I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip-hop as I've collaborated with some of the very best!" she added. "At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics!"

She continued on, telling her fans that she's "proud" to be an artist "without borders," and "thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds!"

"I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE.... Laugh.... Live fully.... to be there for one another... to unify, and to fight for what's right (human , animal , or environmental)," she concluded in the since-deleted message. "Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! - MC."

Cyrus' most recent apology comes shortly after she dropped a new EP, She Is Coming, the first of three EPs that are due out this year. Watch the video below for more on Cyrus' new music.

