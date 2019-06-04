Miley Cyrus has a message after a scary incident over the weekend while she was in Barcelona, Spain.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, a man is seen reaching out and forcibly grabbing Cyrus as she walks by a throng of fans, before pulling her close enough to plant a kiss on her face. The singer's security guards then step in, while her husband, Liam Hemsworth, reaches his arm around her.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer posted a short video of both Inside Edition and The Talk discussing the now-viral video, with the following message: "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent. #Don'tF**kWithMyFreedom."

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.



She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.



She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedompic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

A source told ET on Monday that the former Disney star was "unsettled" by the incident, but is now "doing fine."

Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the music festival Primavera Sound 2019 on Friday. She's currently promoting her new EP, She Is Coming, the first of three planned EPs coming out this year. She Is Here is expected out in the summer, while She Is Everything will drop toward the end of the year.

For more on the incident in Barcelona, watch the video below:

