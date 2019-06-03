Miley Cyrus had a not-so-pleasant encounter with a fan over the weekend.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer was grabbed and forcibly kissed while reportedly exiting her hotel with husband Liam Hemsworth in Barcelona, Spain. Video of the incident posted to Twitter on Sunday shows a fan reaching out and trying to pull Cyrus towards him. He grabs her hair and eventually gets close enough to forcibly plant a kiss on her face.

Cyrus' security guards are seen jumping into the situation, while Hemsworth reaches his arm around Cyrus as they presumably head towards their car. ET has reached out to Cyrus' rep for comment.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at Primavera Sound 2019 on Friday. The singer is currently promoting her new EP, She Is Coming, which released the same day.

She Is Coming is the first of three LPs Cyrus has planned to come out this year. She Is Here is expected to release in the summer, while She Is Everything will drop toward the end of the year.

This is Cyrus' first time releasing new music since her marriage to Hemsworth last December. She provided vocals on Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" last November.

