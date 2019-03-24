It's been 13 years since the first episode of Hannah Montana hit the airwaves, and Miley Cyrus is commemorating the occasion with an adorable throwback pic.

Cyrus took to Twitter on Sunday to share a black-and-white photo of herself, before she ever filmed her famous Disney Channel show, which she captioned, "It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air."

A caption below the photo, printed in a magazine at the time, reads, "Miley at the Nashville airport leaving for LA to become 'Hannah Montana.'"

It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air pic.twitter.com/81hAQOiEvX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2019

Cyrus also celebrated the anniversary on her Instagram story, sharing a number of screen grabs from different episodes and captioning them with self-referential jokes regarding the less-than-squeeky-clean public persona she would later be known for.

One post showed Cyrus' character looking shocked, over which she wrote, "Hannah watching the 2013 VMAs," referring, of course, to the singer's infamous twerking performance that was her first major attempt at rebranding herself, post-Disney Channel.

Another pic showed Hannah Montana with her finger to her lips in a silencing gesture, over which she wrote, "After Hannah's psychic reading where she was told in 10 years she'd become a big stoner and wear nipple pasties on stage."

The actress' dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, also celebrated the 13th anniversary with a cast photo from the series, which really showed how much they'd all grown since it's debut.

"Dang Flabbit! Happy Anniversary #HannahMontana! 13 years ago today we released the pilot!" the country star wrote.

Hannah Montana debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006 and ran for 98 episodes until its series finale in 2011. Check out the video below for more on the famed sitcom.

