Miley Cyrus is baring it all!

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate National Puppy Day in the most Miley way possible. In her photo, Cyrus, 26, is nude and only wearing green vinyl thigh-high boots and a yellow-and-orange bucket hat. As she sunbathes on a lounge chair, she's accompanied by her and her husband, Liam Hemsworth's, dog, Mary Jane.

"Happy national puppy day you filthy animals 🐾," the singer wrote alongside the photo of herself and her adorable pit bull. The photo comes just a couple days after she posted another snap of herself in the same location, wearing the same hat.

Cyrus shared the topless snap after it was announced that she would be a Woodstock headliner.

“Festival season is here,” Cyrus wrote alongside the sexy snap showing her naked upper body as she lounged on a sun chair in the desert. “I’m queer, and ready to party! 🌈🌈🌈 lets go summer 2019!”

The former Last Song star has never been shy when it comes to showing off her body. ET spoke with Cyrus at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where she dished on her unique technique for wearing a sexy red carpet dress.

Hear what she shared in the video below.

