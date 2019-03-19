Miley Cyrus is ready for Woodstock!

The 26-year-old singer was announced as a headliner for the three-day music and arts festival taking place this summer in New York.

Following the news, Cyrus took to Instagram to share her excitement -- with a nude pic!

“Festival season is here,” Cyrus wrote alongside a sexy snap showing her naked upper body as she lounged on a sun chair in the desert. “I’m queer, and ready to party! 🌈🌈🌈 lets go summer 2019!”

The “Party in the USA” songstress then shared another photo, showing her sitting atop a giant rooster.

“Woodstock here I come! When I’m not riding a wrecking ball, you can find me on a giant cock 🐔 🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓🐔🐓,” she cheekily captioned the photo.

In her next pic, she used a phone as a prompt. "Callin ya Daddy for some cash so you can catch your girl at the gigs this summer," she wrote as the caption.

Cyrus was announced on Tuesday as part of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary line-up, which also features JAY-Z, Imagine Dragons, Chance the Rapper, Brandi Carlile and Santana.

The fun announcement came after a grueling day for Cyrus on Monday as she tearfully attended a memorial service for The Voice contestant, Janice Freeman, who was on her team in season 13 of the series. Freeman died earlier this month, at the age of 33, due to combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection.

See more on Cyrus and Woodstock below.

