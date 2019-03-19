JAY-Z, Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons are among those performing at Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair this summer.

Halsey, Janelle Monae, The Killers and Chance the Rapper will also play the three-day music festival in Watkins Glen, New York, taking place Aug. 16-18.

The event, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, will also feature legacy acts, including Santana and Dead and Company, who played the inaugural festival in 1969.

“We’ve lined up artists who won’t just entertain, but will remind the world that music has the power to bring people together, to heal, to move us to action and to tell the stories of a generation,” said Michael Lang, co-founder and producer of the 1969 and 2019 Woodstock festivals. “Our hope is that today, just as in 1969, music will be the constant that can inspire positive change.”

The fun kicks off on Friday. Aug. 16, with Cyrus, The Killers, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Run The Jewels, The Head and The Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Bishop Briggs, Anderson East, Akon, Princess Nokia, Grandson, Fever 333, Larkin Poe, Dorothy, Flora Cash, Brian Cadd, Ninet Tayeband and more.

Saturday’s lineup includes Chance The Rapper, The Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Dawes, Margo Price, Nahko And Medicine For The People, India.Arie, Jade Bird, Rival Sons, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, SiR, Taylor Bennett, Amy Helm, Courtney Hadwin, Pearl, John-Robert and IAMDDB.

Scheduled for Sunday are JAY-Z, Monáe, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Young the Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and The Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, Reignwolf, The Zombies, Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazerr, Leven Kali, The Marcus King Band, Victory, Hollis Brown, John Craigie, Amigo The Devil and Liz Brasher.



Woodstock 50 also announced some of its nonprofit cause partners, which includes the Happy Hippie Foundation and Hiring America, which is dedicated to helping veterans finds jobs.

Tickets go on sale April 22 (aka Earth Day).



