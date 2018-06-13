Miley Cyrus Hits the Studio With Dad Billy Ray -- See the Pic!

Is another Cyrus family collaboration in the works?



That's what appears to be happening, as Miley Cyrus shared a sweet photo of herself in the studio with her father, Billy Ray, on Tuesday. The former Disney star leans over her father in the pic, giving a slight smile to the camera as she poses in an all-black ensemble. Billy Ray, meanwhile, appears hard at work at a production desk.

"Stan Legends," Miley captioned the photo. The 25-year-old singer tagged both her father and Miike Snow lead singer Andrew Wyatt, leading fans to think both are involved in Miley's upcoming new music.

Miley appears to have had a change of heart, after revealing during an interview on The Zach Sang Show last year that she wasn't interested in a Hannah Montana reboot because she's had "enough dad time" for now.

"It's a lot of time to be spent with my dad. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time," she said. "That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18. I didn't get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma."

"That's why, as soon as I turned 18, you guys wonder why I was twerking at Juicy J shows. I had just spent 10 years every day with my dad and grandma," she added. "I had to break free."

Just a few months later, however, the two shared a duet on Billy Ray's album, Set the Record Straight.

"As a dad, I see Miley really just functioning on, like, a figure and a joy for life," Billy Ray told ET in May 2017. "I don't know how to break it down more than just the fact that I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty, if you will."

"I think she just found… she's firing off all cylinders. Her thoughts, her instincts, everything is at the top of its game," he added. "Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realize what's most important. Whatever is going on, it's working for her."

