Miley Cyrus Proudly Displays New Naked Woman Tattoo on Her Arm

Miley Cyrus is showing off her new ink.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to post a video showing a naked woman’s body tattooed on her arm.

In the clip, Cyrus flexes her bicep and smiles as she displays the female-themed artwork, which comes days ahead of International Women’s Day.

She captioned the post with lyrics from Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love.”

“Dance me to your beauty with a burning violin. Dance me through the panic till I'm gathered safely in,” she wrote. “Touch me with your naked hand or touch me with your glove. Dance me to the end of love.” Matisse X Cohen.”

The tattoo artist, Nico Bassill, also shared a post about the tattoo, quoting Henri Matisse, who did the artwork for Cohen’s book, also titled Dance Me to the End of Love.

Cyrus also has her name, as well as a heart and dagger, inked on her upper arm.

She has many other tattoos, including her dog, Emu, and one showing a snake eating a man, which she got after her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Cyrus’ boyfriend, Cody Simpson, also appeared to go under the needle, showing off a fresh trident design on his arm. “Who is Prince Neptune?” he captioned the video, which was posted on Instagram on Monday.

While they may be getting tattoos together, Simpson indicated there’s one thing that they’re not currently doing together -- having a child.

After a rumor circulated that Cyrus was pregnant, Simpson joked, "Oh yeah, I've been pregnant for years apparently,” during an appearance on Australian morning show Today.

"You've just gotta take it in stride," he said about such rumors. "What I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me, that's my work and my music. The rest just kind of comes along with it. It's all part of it. You just have to take it in stride and be cool with it."

