During Miley Cyrus' emotional performance of "Slide Away" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, the singer debuted some brand new ink!

Wearing a short, black backless dress, the 26-year-old showcased a cursive phrase that's been added to her left bicep. They are the lyrics: "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free," from The Pixies' 1990 song, "The Thing."

On Monday, the L.A. tattoo artist Winter Stone posted a black-and-white photo of the new artwork, as well as photo of himself with Cyrus sitting side-by-side on a couch.

"My head was feeling scared But my heart was feeling Free #singleneedle #freehand #delicatelysharp #tattooedgirls," he wrote, adding, "@mileycyrus always great seeing you lady! Much love!"

During the performance on Monday, fans noticed yet another new tattoo on the heel of the hit-maker's left hand -- the year 1961.

It's possible this tattoo is a tribute to her father, the country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who was born on Aug. 25 of that year.

And these aren't the only new tattoos that the songstress has gotten since announcing her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth. Just last week, she visited Dr. Woo, another tattoo artist to the stars in L.A., who gave her a tile tattoo featuring a zig-zagging snake.

"Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy ✨ 🐉," Dr. Woo captioned the image, causing fans to speculate that Cyrus found the inspiration for the tattoo on her PDA-filled Italian getaway with Kaitlynn Carter.

Speaking of Carter, before taking the stage to perform, Cyrus was spotted with her backstage at the Prudential Center. "They looked very much like a couple," an eyewitness told ET, also adding, "Kaitlynn was swaying at the side of the stage as Miley rehearsed 'Slide Away.'"

Then, after the awards show, the pair was spotted holding hands while entering the New York nightclub Up&Down, where a VMAs after-party was held. The eyewitness told ET that Cyrus looked "very happy and playful" with Carter at the party, adding that the women "didn't stay long."

Soon after their arrival, Carter's ex, Brody Jenner, arrived with his new flame, Josie Canseco.

