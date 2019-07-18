Congrats to Josh and Healther Altman!

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars have welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. The pair's son, Ace David Altman, was born on Tuesday, and joins their 2-year-old daughter, Alexis.

"ACE DAVID ALTMAN ♠️ born July 16th, 2019 at 5:42am," Heather captioned a photo of her and Josh with their new son on Thursday. "Baby Ace is healthy and absolutely perfect. As we like to say 'Ace was a mover and a shaker' from day one. Breached baby, we tried every trick in the book from acupuncture to chiropractic to inverted crazy pregnancy exercises to finally having a successful ECV, little Ace turned head down just in time."

"We’re so excited to have this little legend as part of our family and can’t wait to have Lexi meet her little brother. #AceDavidAltman #BabyBoy ♠️💙♠️💙," she added. "Big shout out to Dr. Tony Chin and the incredible staff at Cedars, nurse Ngozi and mid wife Margurita who made our experience amazing."

Josh posted the same photo on his Instagram.

The couple's new addition comes just over three years after they tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Aspen, Colorado.

Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund, meanwhile, just announced that he and his family have moved to Los Angeles. See more on the Bravo franchise in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Million Dollar Listing' Star Ryan Serhant Welcomes Daughter After Trying for 'Almost Three Years'

‘Million Dollar Listing’: Dorit Kemsley Reveals Why She’s Selling Beverly Hills Mansion (Exclusive)

‘MDLNY’ Sneak Peek: Ryan Serhant ‘Thrown Off’ by Steve Gold’s Public Jab (Exclusive)

Related Gallery