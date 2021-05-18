Milo Ventimiglia is standing by his short shorts! The This Is Us star addressed the viral photos of him leaving the gym in some seriously short shorts during an appearance on The Talk Monday.

"I swear to God this is just a guy leaving the gym," Ventimiglia said. "I wasn't even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out, I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder."

The 43-year-old actor revealed that the shorts have become a hot topic with his friends at the gym too.

"We all know one another … you know, I get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers," he revealed.

Ventimiglia shared a pair of the famous shorts on Instagram last week, encouraging fans to "ride 'em high."

"Ride em high kids. West Hollywood, CA. MV," he captioned the photo.

Ventimiglia made headlines in April when he was first spotted showing off his toned thighs in a black pair of the now-famous shorts while leaving West Hollywood-area fitness center. Two weeks later, Ventimiglia was at it again, but this time in a pair of camo-print shorts that were just as revealing.

The internet was not mad at it and neither was Ventimiglia, who admitted that he was excited about the response to his gym wear.

"Whatever people wanna do, that's cool," he added.

