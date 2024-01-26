Milo Ventimiglia Has a Message for Fans Heartbroken Over His Marriage

Milo Ventimiglia is aware of the heartache his surprise wedding caused.

During a new appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the This Is Us alum addressed his secret wedding to Jarah Mariano and the notable connection to his former Gilmore Girls role.

"It's a very easy connection to make," he said of her surname, which happens to be the same name of his Gilmore Girls character, Jess Mariano.

While the actor is typically quiet about his personal life, he did share a bit about his other half, including that Jarah is from Hawaii, but grew up not far from him in Orange County. "Very happy -- wonderful woman," he told Kimmel.

As for the sorrow the nuptials caused his admirers, Ventimiglia acknowledged, "I'm sure there's a few broken hearts... Female and male, I don't know. Maybe?"

However, for any despairing fans, Ventimiglia had some words of encouragement as he reacted to sad tweets from fans, including one that asked, "What's the point anymore?"

"The point is there's a lot of life," he said, "and there's a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there."

Months before his wedding news, the star appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the host questioned him about his bedroom behavior, including where he sits on the cuddling scale and even whether he'd rather live without cheese or oral sex.

The actor revealed that he is a level-20 cuddler on a scale of 1 to 10 and he would rather do away with cheese than the NSFW latter. As for the traits he was looking for in a lady? Answered Ventimiglia, "Honesty, authenticity, intellect."

