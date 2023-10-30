Milo Ventimiglia Is Married to Jarah Mariano After Secret Ceremony

Milo Ventimiglia is a married man!

The This Is Us star has tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano, ET confirmed on Monday. (Interestingly, Mariano happened to be the surname of Ventimiglia's character, Jess, on Gilmore Girls.)

Us Weekly, which broke the news and shared photos of the happy couple, reported they got married earlier this year in a private ceremony. Ventimiglia, 46, and Mariano, 38, have been spotted together since last year, but never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Ventimiglia, who has previously been linked to Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel and Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere, opened up about what he wants in a woman during a Watch What Happens Live appearance in February, saying he looks for "honesty, authenticity, intellect."

As for family life, the actor played patriarch Jack Pearson for six seasons of This Is Us prior to marrying or having kids in real life. However, when co-star Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their first child, son Gus, in February 2021, Ventimiglia shared some sage wisdom with ET.

"I've said it so many times, but Mandy and Taylor are just the most lovely people, and the kind of people you want to be parents, raising someone, especially considering what the world is," he said. "Knowing they're in charge of someone that will make a huge impact, hopefully, in the world, it's exciting. I'm just super excited [to be] supporting the two of them... Whatever the kid needs for the rest of their life, I'll be there."

"As I understand it from other friends who have kids, it's like the second your baby's born your world changes, you are at that point now living for that new life, so I imagine things have changed for Mandy," he continued. "But, for me, Mandy's still the same she's always been, a wonderful person. She's always been a wonderful friend. She's always been an incredible talent in front of the camera. For me, I see the same thing. Her life is just a lot bigger now with Gus around."

