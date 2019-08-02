Milo Ventimiglia just gave us even more of a reason to fall in love with him!

ET was exclusively invited to the set of The Art of Racing in the Rain in Vancouver, Canada, where we spoke to the beloved This Is Us star about his newest film role.

In the movie, Ventimiglia plays an aspiring Formula One race car driver named Denny Swift, who has a special bond with his adorable golden retriever, Enzo. As Enzo quickly learns the art of the racetrack, he helps Denny navigate the journey of life and their relationship becomes even stronger.

Speaking with ET's Lauren Zima, Ventimiglia teased that those who go see the movie will feel just as emotional as they would during an intense episode of This Is Us, which is notorious for making fans cry.

"I think it's gonna be both," the 42-year-old actor replied when asked whether his hit TV show or the new movie would make people tear up more. "I really think it's gonna be both."

In addition to the tight bond he forms with Enzo, Ventimiglia's Denny also develops a relationship with a love interest named Eve, played by Amanda Seyfried.

"I feel like I get married once a year on different movies or shows or something," he joked. "I have to explain to the TV wife [Mandy Moore] that I have a movie wife now. So, forgive me."

Seyfried then chimed in, telling ET that she agrees with Ventimiglia's former proclamation that the movie is indeed emotional.

"At the table read, I sat there hysterically weeping, embarrassingly," the Mamma Mia! actress admitted.

The Art of Racing in the Rain hits theaters Friday, Aug. 9. In the meantime, hear more on Ventimiglia in the video below.

