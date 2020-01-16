This year's Academy Awards are sure to be awards season's most star-studded ceremony, though the Film Independent Spirit Awards -- held the day before the Oscars -- are shaping up to be quite a who's who of Hollywood.

Rachel Brosnahan, Jim Gaffigan, Mindy Kaling, Joey King, Nick Kroll, Natasha Lyonne, Elisabeth Moss, Octavia Spencer and Alfre Woodard will serve as presenters at the 35th annual Spirit Awards, ET can exclusively reveal.

Among this wave of presenters, three are also nominees this year: Moss and Woodard are up for Best Female Lead, for their performances in Her Smell and Clemency, respectively, while Spencer is a Best Supporting Female nominee for Luce.

The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems lead the nominations, with five apiece. The former is up for Best Male Lead (Robert Pattinson) and Best Supporting Male (Willem Dafoe), while Gems counts a Best Feature nominations, Best Male Lead (Adam Sandler) and Best Director (Benny and Josh Safdie).

Aubrey Plaza will once again host the Spirit Awards, which celebrates the year's best in indie cinema. The 2020 winners will be announced when the show airs live from Santa Monica, California, on IFC on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

