Mindy Kaling Reveals Her Favorite On-Screen Boyfriend -- And It's Not Ryan Howard!
Mindy Kaling has been a part of some memorable on-screen couples, but which is her favorite TV boyfriend? The answer may surprise you!
The actress and Never Have I Ever creator took part in the "Questions I Get Asked" TikTok challenge, with the first question being, "Who was your favorite on-screen boyfriend?"
Kaling had two replies to the answer, both from The Mindy Project. Her first was Brendan Deslaurier, portrayed by Mark Duplass who was Mindy's midwife nemesis. She also named Pastor Casey, the sneaker designer and DJ, portrayed by Anders Holm.
However, some fans jokingly expressed their sadness over her response not being Ryan Howard (BJ Novak) from The Office.
"Ryannnnnnnnn 😂❤️," one person wrote, while another added, "not me upset bc u didnt say Ryan."
"KELLY AND RYANNNNN NOOOO," a user replied. "Thought you will say Ryan ( BJ Novak) 😂," another wrote.
Elsewhere in the video, she also answers what her favorite food is; the answer is Australian red licorice. She also shares who her favorite fictional couple is, which is Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly from You've Got Mail.
Kaling recently celebrated Never Have I Ever being renewed for a third season.
"HI-FIVES ALL AROUND!! We are coming back for season 3 of @neverhaveiever! We love you guys for watching the show and can’t wait to make some more for you!" she wrote alongside the announcement.
