Mindy Kaling is keeping busy!

ET caught up with the sought-after star at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming Amazon Studios movie, Late Night, and in addition to dishing on this highly anticipated comedy, Kaling also offered up an update on her reboot of the 1994 romcom, Four Weddings and a Funeral, which starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.

The 39-year-old actress and writer -- who wore a stunning Valentino lace dress and Gismondi 1754 diamond earrings to Thursday's premiere -- admitted that she's feeling the pressure to have the reboot live up to the beloved original movie. "It's terrifying and exciting -- it's both!" Kaling exclaimed, adding that Richard Curtis, the writer of the first Four Weddings and a Funeral, is serving as one of the producers on the project. "We're not trying to do a remake. We just love our new cast. It's a new world -- miniseries."

As for whether any of the original cast members will be making an appearance in the miniseries, Kaling disclosed, "I think it might just be Andie."

While fans wait for the reboot, they can catch Kaling on the big screen, starring alongside Emma Thompson in Late Night, which Kaling also wrote. "I've been working on this movie for three years," she said of her debut feature film. "It's a comedy movie but to make a comedy movie can sometimes be heartbreaking."

She added, "I am thrilled that it is finally this moment and I can't believe it."

Kaling's new movie is about late-night talk show host Katherine Newbury (Thompson), who suspects that she may soon lose her long-running program and therefore leans on female writer Molly Patel (Kaling) to help her revive the show.

As for working with Thompson, Kaling gushed, "I loved working with Emma. If I had to work with her again, that would be incredible."

Late Night hits theaters on June 7.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hugh Grant on Whether He'd Do 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Series (Exclusive)

Mindy Kaling Reveals BJ Novak Is Her Daughter's Godfather

Mindy Kaling Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Nabs Netflix Series Order

Related Gallery