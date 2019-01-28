One of Hugh Grant’s first breakout roles was as Charles in the 1994 beloved film Four Weddings and a Funeral. More than 20 years later, the movie still resonates, so much so that the original cast is coming together to film a mini-sequel for Red Nose Day, a charity event put on by Comic Relief in the U.K.

"We shot a 14-minute little sequelette,” Grant, 58, tells ET’s Nischelle Turner at Sunday’s 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Noting that the Comic Relief team would “shoot him” if he told ET what happened in the sequel, Grant did note, "I’ll tell you what, everyone who was asked from the original film said yes and turned up and we all look pretty ropy now, but we’re all good sports. We did it.”

As for his favorite memory from the original, Grant says he was just excited to have been given the opportunity to star in a film.

"Probably just getting a job. I was not a very successful actor, and it was great to have any film let alone a very funny one, so that was probably the best bit,” he says.

Four Weddings and a Funeral is also getting new life from Mindy Kaling’s new anthology series, which has been picked up by Hulu and is being executive produced by the original’s writer, Richard Curtis. Grant already met some of the stars while filming for Red Nose Day, so will he make a cameo in the upcoming mini-series?

“They haven’t asked me,” he admits. "I don’t know, maybe not."

