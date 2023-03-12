While Mindy Kaling is TV royalty, she's mingling with movie royalty tonight! On Sunday, the 43-year-old actress-writer arrived at the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and let's just say all eyes were on her!

Kaling, sporting Giuseppe Zanotti Bebe platform heels, may have worn her most daring style yet to the Oscars. She stepped out in a custom Vera Wang white silk crepe off-the-shoulder sleeve column gown with exposed boning, sculptural cup details, delicate lingerie straps, and a split-away peplum. Kaling wore her hair pulled back and long down her back, and accessorized with statement earrings.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Kaling presented alongside John Cho, wearing a black version of her white Vera Wang dress.

Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

"Last night was a fashion dream for me. I was so honored to wear @verawanggang, an icon and an inspiration to so many people, particularly Asian Americans. But to wear her gown in two colors!! I asked her why she designed this dress in black and white for me and she said they embody “her fascination with the duality of both….. it’s the eternal attraction of opposites! It also conveys the modernity and sophistication and purity of both colors!” See?? She is the joyful artist of my dreams! As for me… well, I am that woman who, when I love a piece of clothing, I buy it in every color," Kaling wrote of her looks. "Also, who knows if I am ever getting married, I am wearing as many Vera Wang gowns as I can! 😉❤️ I love you @verawanggang. And @mollyddickson @priyadeluxe for putting this all together."

The mother of two was last at the Oscars in 2020 when she presented the makers of Toy Story 4 with the Animated Feature Film award.

Kaling is now trying her hand at moviemaking herself and has penned the script for Legally Blonde 3.

"I love this project. I am so excited about it. We are working on it," she told ET in April 2022. "It is going, you know, a little more slowly than we like but [it's] just because we really want it to be good."

For more coverage of the 2023 Academy Awards, including the full list of winners, keep checking back with ETonline.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

BJ Novak Gushes About Past Romance With Mindy Kaling in PGA Speech

Mindy Kaling Responds to Concern Over Her Food Photos

Mindy Kaling Explains Why She's Not Dating BJ Novak

Mindy Kaling Recounts Scary Story of Man Breaking Into BJ Novak's Car

Mindy Kaling Compares ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere to the Oscars (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery