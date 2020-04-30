Still stumped on what to order for Mom for Mother's Day? Check out Minted's range of unique gifts, featuring gorgeous designs created by independent artists!

The design marketplace is offering 15% off sitewide with the code FORMOM through May 1, 3 p.m. PST. Plus, receive a free upgrade to priority shipping on all gifts. Most gifts ordered by then will be delivered by May 8. Check out more details on Mother's Day delivery deadlines.

Show Mom that you're thinking of her with a customized photo art print of your favorite memories together, a chic tote with her name on it or personalized stationery. While you're at it, add on a sweet greeting card.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for gifts from Minted.

Heart Snapshot Mix Minted Minted Heart Snapshot Mix Minted Choose 30 of Mom's favorite photos to turn them into a treasured keepsake, coordinated into a heart-shaped memento, hand-pressed individually with foil. REGULARLY STARTING $75 Starting $63.75 at Minted

Carry-All Slouch Tote in Indigo Diamond Minted Minted Carry-All Slouch Tote in Indigo Diamond Minted This roomy lightweight tie-dye style tote is both stylish and functional. Personalize it for free with a custom foil-pressed leather tag. REGULARLY $78 $66.30 at Minted

Foil-Pressed Stationery in Painted Desert Minted Minted Foil-Pressed Stationery in Painted Desert Minted We love this dreamy desert print for personalized stationery. It comes with a complimentary gift box, too. REGULARLY STARTING $49 Starting $41.65 at Minted

Olive Branch Note Notebooks Minted Minted Olive Branch Note Notebooks Minted Whether she needs a new address book, planner or journal, give Mom a chic notebook from Minted's range. We love this olive branch design for jotting down recipes. REGULARLY STARTING $16 Starting $13.60 at Minted

Greeting Card Minted Minted Greeting Card Minted Choose from a variety of greeting cards with eye-catching designs with messages that are humorous or simply sweet. REGULARLY STARTING $3.98 Starting $3.38 at Minted

