One milestone celebration! Miranda Cosgrove is gearing up to ring in her 30th birthday in a big way.

The iCarly star spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at this year's Nickelodeon Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, and she opened up about her plans for her special day.

"I'm excited to have a party with my friends. I haven't had a big party since my 16th, so I think I'm gonna really go for it this year," Cosgrove beamed.

Cosgrove turns 30 on May 14, and the actress said she's "already thinking about it," and she's excited "to just have all of my favorite people around me."

"It's probably just gonna be a huge girls' night," she explained. "Because a lot of my friends are single, and so am I. So it'll just be a fun girls' night!"

Apart from her birthday in a few months, Cosgrove is also excited about a few other big productions in her future -- including her recently announced role in the upcoming rom-com Mother of the Bride. Cosgrove is set to star opposite Brooke Shields and Benjamin Bratt.

"I am so excited for so many reasons," she marveled. "We're filming it in Thailand, which is gonna be so fun, I've never been there before. I can't wait to meet Benjamin and Brooke. [And] rom-coms are my favorite type of movie and this is my first time being in one, so I'm just so excited."

Additionally, Cosgrove teased the forthcoming long-awaited third season of the iCarly revival series, which is set to premiere later this year. Season two ended on something of a romantic cliffhanger for Cosgrove's Carly and her longtime friend Freddie Benson (played by Nathan Kress).

"I don't want to give it away yet, but I will say that, this entire season, most of the episodes do touch on their relationship," Cosgrove hinted. "So there's gonna be a lot of that going on."

She added that fans can expect quite a few romantic subplots, "For all the characters, but for Freddie and Carly for sure."

