Miranda Cosgrove feels like there's more story to tell when it comes to the iCarly universe.

The actress walked the carpet at a special screening of her new Netflix romcom Mother of the Bride -- held at The Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades, California, on Wednesday -- and she spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about her celebrated TV series and its three-season revival run.

"I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure," Cosgrove said. "But I'd love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way."

Cosgrove's iCarly originally ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon, from 2007 to 2012. It was picked up for a revival in 2021 on Paramount+, and ran for three seasons until it was canceled in October 2023.

"Maybe, hopefully, someday, we'll still do it," Cosgrove said of completing the iCarly saga. "I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie, that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So that's what I'm hoping for."

There are still some storylines Cosgrove says she wants to see play out, including her character's long-developing romance with Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) and some unanswered family questions.

"I want to know who Carly's mother is as much as [fans do]. It seems like a lot of people were hoping to see that," Cosgrove said.

Miranda Cosgrove at a screening of her Netflix romcom 'Mother of the Bride' on May 8, 2024. - Frazer Harrison/WireImage

As Cosgrove prepares to celebrate her 31st birthday on May 14, the actress also reflected on how she feels this chapter in her life -- her 30s -- has been going thus far, and she's fairly happy with how everything has played out.

"It's been really good," she said. "I know a lot of the time people are a little nervous about turning 30 and, like, moving on to a new decade. But it's been really great so far!"

Mother of the Bride -- co-starring Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, Chad Michael Murray and Rachael Harris -- hits Netflix on May 9.

