Miranda Lambert fell for Brendan McLoughlin right away!

The 36-year-old country singer covers the December issue of Health and reveals why she and her new husband decided to tie the knot just three months after meeting.

"I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up," she explains of her January wedding, before adding that their romance was love at first sight "if that’s a thing."

"I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them, too. Must be way easier than I thought," she quips.

Less than one year after their nuptials, one of the ways she and McLoughlin spend time together is through working out, something that the NYPD cop encourages.

"Sometimes I want to kill him, and sometimes I’m thankful for it," she says of McLoughlin including her in his workouts. "... He does a pity run with me, and then he does his real run. It’s sad."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MEI TAO

Lambert says she is less focused on her weight and more focused on her health after years of "ups and downs" on the scale.

"These days, I just try to feel good about myself and know that I’m trying. And if there’s wine and cheese, sometimes I have it," she says. "... I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5'4" so weight shows quickly on me. I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day."

"It’s so good to find your place. I don’t like being onstage worrying about my body," she continues. "That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities."

As for the public's fascination with her personal life, Lambert admits that she's "never gonna get used to the public eye in that way."

"When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, 'Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!'" she says. "But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business."

With the joy in her new marriage and the excitement of the recent release of her seventh studio album, Wildcard, Lambert is happier than she's ever been.

"I didn’t leave all my edge behind, but I’m definitely celebrating joy a lot more than I have before," she says. "I’ve had a pretty amazing journey."

PHOTOGRAPHED BY MEI TAO

When ET's Rachel Smith caught up with Lambert, the "Holy Water" singer gushed over her life these days.

"It's really good to be genuinely happy," she said. "You almost don't realize that you're not until you get there and you're like, 'Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.'"

"He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance," she added of McLoughlin. "He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great."

