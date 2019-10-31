Miranda Lambert is gushing over her husband!

In an upcoming Sunday Today interview, the 35-year-old country singer attributes much of her happiness to her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, with whom she tied the knot with earlier this year. Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton, before the pair split in 2015.

"When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it's like a smile from the inside. You know what I mean?" she explains to Willie Geist in a preview clip from the interview. "It's a light that kind of clicks on, that you really didn't know was off."

The "Mama's Broken Heart" singer goes on to describe McLoughlin, who she met thanks to her Pistol Annies bandmates, as "pretty laid back and friendly and sweet and just very go-with-the-flow kind of guy, which is great for this life 'cause you kind of have to go with the flow."

"I'm glad to share it with him and that he's open to it," Lambert says of her husband, a NYPD officer. "It definitely feels good to be singing a few love songs. Let's not get crazy. I don't want to get too happy, where I can't write a sad song."

On Wednesday, the couple had a night out on the town together. An eyewitness tells ET that Lambert and McLoughlin were all smiles during their date in New York City, attending a Bob Seger concert at Madison Square Garden.

"They were very chill," the eyewitness says. "They were laughing with each other and others around them." Lambert chose a gold jacket with tassels over a colorful striped shirt for the sweet outing, while McLoughlin chose a gray leather jacket over a gray tee.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

The singer, who lovingly introduced McLoughlin to others as her husband, was "super sweet when other concertgoers noticed her and asked for photos," the eyewitness adds. After the concert, Lambert and McLoughlin went backstage to hang out and take pictures with Seger.

"I didn’t realize how much I needed to get lost in the music and be reminded how much I love what I do," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the concert on Instagram.

Earlier this year, ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Lambert about her new music -- her new album, Wildcard, debuts Nov. 1 -- and her new love.

"It's great to really be happy, and I feel like it's contagious," she said. "Having someone positive in your life [who] you wake up with and go to sleep [with] really changes the outlook that you have on your day. So, I'm thrilled to be married and having a great time."

"You go through life's journey, up and down, and you don't know what to expect and you have fails and victories," Lambert continued. "But I love love and I'm always in search for it. I've found the person who loves it as much as I do. And it just works."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Pistol Annies Bandmates Set Her Up With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

See Miranda Lambert's Sweet Birthday Message for Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert Praises 'Sweet Husband' Brendan McLoughlin at Her Concert: 'I'm Not Sad Anymore'

Related Gallery