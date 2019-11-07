If Miranda Lambert appeared happier than ever while attending her first Pride event in June, she was -- and for very personal reasons. Celebrating the LGBTQ community with her gay brother, Luke, at WorldPride in New York City was "so special," she tells PrideSource in a new interview, especially given that before posting photos of them to her social-media feeds, the siblings got emotional.

"When he was giving me permission to post about it, we both cried because it was such a big moment," Lambert says. In the post, Lambert wrote, "Happy Pride, y'all" with apt hashtags that included #ally and #family.

Adding that having a gay brother of her own has given her a better understanding of why it's important for her to stand up for the LGBTQ community, the 35-year-old singer says, "I see now, talking about it, why it’s a big moment for other people because it was a big moment for us too. So I’m just glad that he was OK with that, and we could share that moment and be supportive of each other no matter what we’re doing or who we are."

When asked about supporting Luke when he came out to her, Lambert shares, "I support him 100 percent in whatever he does," adding that he is "way cooler than me." She also notes that, even though they grew up together in the small town of Lindale, Texas, "he doesn't really like country music."

Joining Lambert and her brother was the "Bluebird" singer's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, an NYPD officer, which meant "I got to watch the parade with the NYPD from the best view ever behind a barricade, so I felt really special doin’ that," Lambert recalls, laughing.

Relationship-wise, the singer says that having a gay brother means it's more important than ever to have an LGBTQ-supportive husband, and it seems McLoughlin is just the guy. Lambert says she knew she was head over heels for McLoughlin, whom she married in January during a secret wedding, when she discovered a viral video of him dancing to the "Cupid Shuffle" at a Pride event in full uniform in 2015, which she discovered after doing a Google search on him after they'd first met.

"He knew he was probably going to get in trouble for it, but he did it anyway," she says. "That makes me love him even more, because he’s just that person."

As for the haters who trolled her social media after she posted her celebratory Pride pics, Lambert says, "I don’t understand why people have time to get on social media and be negative. I think they should get a hobby or a job, or both. So I just don’t let those affect me. But I also know that if you’re polarizing, you must have an impact. Can’t be loved by everybody. So I try to take the good and run with that."

Watch ET's exclusive interview with Lambert in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Says Brendan McLoughlin Makes Her 'Genuinely Happy' -- and Does All the Chores! (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert Shares How Her Relationship With Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is Different

Miranda Lambert Reveals Her Pistol Annies Bandmates Set Her Up With Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert on Husband Brendan McLoughlin Possibly Appearing in Future Music Videos (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery